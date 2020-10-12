LIME CITY — Federal CARES funds will pay for improvements to the Perrysburg Township Fire Department decontamination facility and purchase new CPR assistance units.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds are expected for the upgrades in equipment and facilities, it was announced at Wednesday’s trustees meeting.
The department will be purchasing Lucas brand CPR assist devices from Stryker Medical. The three devices and all the required accessory pieces will cost $59,815.
“These are still things that we wanted. We just held off up until this point,” Fire Chief Tom Brice said. “This seemed like a good way to accomplish the goal, with potentially some funding that we might not otherwise use.”
A new decontamination shower is going to be installed in the Fire/EMS station decontamination room, adjacent to the truck bay.
“Obviously, we’ve had a fair number of exposures to patients that have been COVID positive, and we take the safety of our personnel with the utmost seriousness, and we’ve taken steps to make sure the rigs are deconned as best we can and personnel are deconned as best we can,” Brice said.
“One of the steps that we’ve done is that we take the rig out of service until it’s doconned and the personnel, basically, out of service until they are deconned. That involves them getting a shower. One of the drawbacks is that they have to walk through the living area to get to the shower. One suggestion made to me was the installation of a decon shower immediately off the apparatus bay.”
The total cost will be $7,990. It will be installed by LaRoy Plumbing of Sylvania and should be completely covered by CARES Act funds.
Trustees approved both purchase orders unanimously, as well as an Astor Site Repeater unit for dispatch. The $5,200 cost would be split by the fire and police departments.
Fire and EMS statistics for September show the 166 calls to be the second most for a single month on record. There were 133 EMS calls and 33 for fire. September EMS revenue was $7,124. Third quarter year to date numbers are as follows: 1,442 total calls with 1,217 for EMS and 225 for fire.
Fall brush collection finished Thursday.
Trustees also approved a road maintenance chip and seal purchase order for Five Point Acres. The cost will be $26,000 from Unilliance Inc. excavation contractors.
Matt Hoffman, maintenance department director, has met with the homeowners association and he is planning for a top coat next year.
Halloween trick or treating will be on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. City Administrator Walt Celley recommends that families refer to the Ohio Department of Health website for recommended best practices.
Amendments to the non-union and road department vacation accrual policies were approved by trustees. The amendments limit the maximum accumulation to a maximum of twice the yearly allowable amount.
Trustees finished the meeting with an executive session to discuss the employment of an employee with legal counsel. No action was taken after the session.