PERRYSBURG — Income tax collections were down by $1 million in November, but with the 2020 final reconciliation approved by council on Tuesday, the city could be $800,000 ahead by the end of the year.
“If you think about it … our income tax collections were down $1.5 million, but we got $1.8 million from the CARES Act. If you just look at just those two items, you end up ahead. So the city is in good financial shape,” said Councilman Jim Matuszak, chair of the finance committee. “That is money that does not have to be paid back. It’s not debt. We do have to show what we spent it on. There are only certain things that we are allowed to spend it on. The finances of the City of Perrysburg are very well managed.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act is an economic stimulus bill passed by Congress.
Part of the reconciliation is amending the budget for changes that had to be made before the end of the year.
“The things we were amending it for tonight were minor things. We weren’t repealing the one that was there and replacing it. We were just making minor amendments to it. The only thing that would have changed the total amount of the budget tonight, were the additional appropriations for the additional CARES Act money we’re going to be receiving, the $109,000,” Matuszak said. “That money that comes in is going to come right back out, so it will have no net effect on the bottom line of the budget.”
The cumulative amount of CARES Act funding this year for the city is $1.8 million, which came in as four different pieces. That total is being split into four different categories:
Personnel Costs $1,379,610
Contractual Expenses $44,726
Materials/Supplies $59,320
Equipment $348,120
Total $1.8 million
The pandemic also affected income tax collections, which were down.
“We know our year-to-date income tax collections through the end of November, so the first 11 months. It was about $985,000 shy of the actual collections of the previous 11 months, in 2019. The tax division thinks that when the December collections come in we will be down a million or a million and a half,” Matuszak said.
He said that every month Perrysburg Income Tax Commissioner Steve Bronder shows the Finance Committee the collections for the prior month with a comparison to the prior year.
Income tax collections are made up of three different components: individual income taxes, employer withholding income taxes and net profit income taxes from businesses for the year, Matuszak said.
“Those three combined are down about $985,000 for the same period from last year,” he said. “When the pandemic started, the city went over their budgets and asked ‘is there anywhere we don’t absolutely have to spend money on this year that we can hold off on?’ Because we don’t know how long this pandemic is going to last.”
That resulted in a list of approximately $10 million in possible spending cuts for the year. Some would need to be made at some point in the future, but did not have to be made in 2020.
“Most of them were just deferrals, for a later year, when the pandemic is over, but they were just trying to make sure they didn’t have a year where expenditures exceeded revenues,” Matuszak said. “The point I was making in the meeting was that the city might be down a million, million and half, in tax collections, but the city has more than planned for that. So it’s not an issue. In fact, we have actually gone back and spent on some of those things, now that we are through 11 months of the year.”
One expenditure that was put off was paying the remaining $4 million in notes on the new fire station. Instead, $1 million was paid.
“In hindsight, we could have paid off another million and a half of it, but we didn’t. That was the single biggest thing, and then there were a whole bunch of other things the administration came up with,” Matuszak said.