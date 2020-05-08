Bowling Green State University has recently been awarded $6.5 million in federal stimulus funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to assist students.
The university is offering emergency grants directly to undergraduate and graduate students to assist in relieving the financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic due to the disruption of the spring semester, according to a news release.
The funds are to support student needs including housing and rent, food, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
Last month, the university also refunded and credited more than $11.5 million to students for their unused housing, dining and parking plans. Additionally, through the Student Emergency Fund, more than $132,000 has been raised by more than 600 donors to provide financial assistance to students.
“We recognize this semester is ending in a way no one could have imagined and now, more than ever, we must continue to meet the critical needs of our students,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers.
Students can apply via the BGSU Cares website where information is also available on eligibility, application information and how students may spend their emergency grants. These emergency grants are meant to directly assist during this unprecedented crisis.