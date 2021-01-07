The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. is offering a Caregiver Support Group at the Wood County Senior Center, 305 N. Main St.
This group is held the second Monday of every month at 2:30 p.m. The next support group meeting date will be Monday.
This group is for anyone providing caregiving assistance to individuals throughout Wood County. The group provides resources, advice on managing caregiver stress, recommendations, and an outlet for caregivers to connect with one another.
Contact Jessica Ricker, LSW in the social services department for more information or to register at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935. Pre-registration is required for this support group and space is limited. Respite is provided for care recipients during the support group and should be requested upon registering.
Coronavirus screening questions will be asked of all participants over the phone prior to the start of the support group. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be worn by all in attendance.