Care for caregivers is available

Posted: Sunday, January 19, 2020 1:30 pm

Care for caregivers is available

The Care Compass project is a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and a place to gather together and obtain resources.

A session will be held on Feb. 5 at First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

