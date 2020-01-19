Care for caregivers is available

The Care Compass project is a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and a place to gather together and obtain resources.
A session will be held on Feb. 5 at First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
