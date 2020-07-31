LIME CITY — In a choice between paid monitoring of the program and a halt to the service, the Perrysburg Township Trustees decided cardboard is going to be cut from recycling at the township.
Walt Celley, township administrator announced that the cardboard elimination would happen by Sept. 1. Only cardboard recycling services are being cut.
“I hate to see us get rid of it,” said trustee Gary Britten. “The county needs to help us foot the bill.
“We have received no help from them,” Britten said. “The county doesn’t care.”
The initial subject came up earlier in July as a restriction on recycling both paper and cardboard. The value of both has dropped significantly in the several years because the biggest purchaser, China, quit buying.
“Cardboard and paper is a big problem,” Celley said.
For more than a year the trustees have been searching for a way to fix the program. Last summer they went to the county commissioners to ask for solutions, but it ultimately came down to the way it was being utilized.
Some weeks the recycling facilities had to be shut down for as many as four days, because the dumpsters were full.
Program rules had several requirements from users which were not being followed. The first is that cardboard be broken down and flattened, because boxes otherwise inefficiently fill the dumpster space.
The second problem was businesses were to set up a recycling program with the township, because the dumpsters were meant for residential customers.
Also at issue was non-resident use. As the value of recycled cardboard has dropped in the last few years but the desire to recycle has increased, other municipalities’ cardboard recycling programs have been cut back or not kept pace with the use.
Recently, the City of Perrysburg closed the Roachton Road drop-off site.
The trustees said that they know that cardboard comes from outside the township because addresses are often printed on the boxes that township employees have to break down.
“Somehow or another we have to police this,” Britten said.
Some cardboard was also being dumped at night and other closed times. Celley said that the dumping of cardboard is “technically a misdemeanor.”
He pointed out that if a suggested video surveillance unit were used that it would have to be reviewed and monitored. A person would also have to be there to write citations, all at a cost to the township.
Trustees approved the elimination of cardboard recycling unanimously.
Bob Warnimont, recycling director, gave a warning to users of the other recycling services.
“If you abuse it, it will be gone,” he said.