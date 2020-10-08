PEMBERVILLE — A trunk or treat to benefit Velocity Softball will be held Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Webster Township Softball Fields, 17345 Ohio 199.
Registration and set-up for the Classic Car and Tractor Show starts at 8:30 a.m. The show will conclude at 2 p.m. There will be awards for the top three and this is open to all models.
There will be trunk or treat, hay rides, costume photo contest, 50-50 raffle and a DJ.
Register in advance at www.bgfastpitch.com. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 day of show.