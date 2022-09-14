Biden Detroit Auto Show

President Joe Biden listens as Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, speaks during a tour at the Detroit Auto Show, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show.

Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles. He toured a mix of American-manufactured hybrid, electric and combustion vehicles from Chevrolet, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis on a closed-off convention center floor, and greeted union workers, CEOs and local leaders.

