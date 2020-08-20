PERRYSBURG – A driver whose SUV flipped onto its side during an accident was treated at the scene for suspected minor injuries.
Perrysburg police were called to West Indiana Avenue Tuesday at 8:07 p.m.
Avery Reinhart, Perrysburg, was westbound on West Indiana approaching the railroad tracks in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata.
Gage Graham, also of Perrysburg, was northbound on Mulberry Street approaching the stop sign at West Indiana Avenue.
Graham, 21, stated that his foot slipped off of the brake of his 2005 Ford Explorer as he tried to stop, causing him to enter the intersection where he was struck by Reinhart.
Graham stated that he was traveling approximately 25 mph and Reinhart, 17, advised that she was traveling 35 mph.
Graham’s Ford rolled onto its side and came to rest near the intersection. He was able to get out on his own and was treated by Perrysburg EMS for a minor injury to his left arm.
Reinhart’s Hyundai came to rest in the bushes next to the house at 330 Mulberry St. She also was treated by Perrysburg medics and released at the scene. Her three teenage passengers were not injured.
Air bags in both vehicles deployed.
The house was not damaged and police contacted the homeowner about the bushes.
Three witnesses advised that Graham did not stop at the stop sign.
The Ford was towed by Wright’s and the Hyundai was towed by Ray’s.
Graham was cited for failure to yield the right of way.