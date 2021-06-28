A car crash and a faulty valve on the fire hydrant that it hit caused flooding in the Vine Street and Wallace Avenue area on Sunday.
Zachary Boltz, Whitehouse, was eastbound on Wallace, ran off the roadway and struck a city fire hydrant on the southeast corner of the intersection, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report.
He then fled the scene. His 2007 Lincoln MKZ was found in the Wood County Hospital parking lot.
The accident report said the crash occurried at 8:47 a.m.
Apparently a safety valve on the hydrant, which was supposed to shut off the water, failed. A call to the utilities department was not immediately returned.
Bowling Green workers eventually were able to stop the flow of water leaving a large hole about 30 by 40 feet filled with water and mud. Workers drained the hole and installed a new hydrant.
Boltz was cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.