Coronavirus has crimped the county budget, but there hasn’t been total devastation, according to the administrator.
Sales tax in April was down 21%, or $333,600 off of April 2019 sales tax, said Wood County Administrator Andrew Kalmar.
“$333,000 is not a small number, but in the grand scheme of things, for one month, it’s not too bad,” Kalmar said.
Wood County’s 2020 budget is $45.5 million.
Kalmar expects to have a better picture in the next couple weeks.
“Sales tax reporting is a month or two behind. It’s normally two and a half months behind, but the state has helped to compress that window a little bit,” he said.
Carri Stanley, assistant administrator, said this number does not include automobile sales tax, which is also expected to be down.
He is cautiously optimistic that sales tax will turn around quickly.
“We’re just going to have to wait and see. I guess we’re somewhat optimistic on sales tax,” he said. “Sales themselves seem to being going gangbusters from all the online retailers — any place you can order anything from, people are doing it.
“We just don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Kalmar said the county annually receives $1.2 million in taxes from Hollywood Casino in Rossford.
“That will take a hard hit in this quarter because they were closed,” he said, adding that the casino recently opened. “It’s not a huge part of the county’s revenues, but that one will be a little slower to come back.”
Major projects, including a jail expansion, are on hold, Kalmar said.
“We’re trying to see where the county’s revenues will go over the next few months,” he said. “Probably, through at least September, we’re going to hold on most all of our capital projects.”
Wachtel & McAnally, based in Newark, was expected to do the Wood County Justice Center work, which doesn’t have a final cost.
The new women’s area, which would be an expansion off the current Gypsy Lane Road jail, could have clusters in a dormitory instead of one large space. The $3 million expansion is expected to add 30 beds for female inmates.
The commissioners’ 2020 budget includes plans for a $17 million expansion to the Wood County Justice Center, but not funding.
The $17 million project includes a new intake area for $6.7 million, renovation of the existing intake area into a medical office for $957,710, remodeling existing minimum security dorms to create a female housing area for $2.9 million and a new mechanical room for $425,600.