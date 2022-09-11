Addiction Brain Rewards

Harold Lewis, a recovering drug user, arrives to his intensive outpatient treatment, Monday, July 18, 2022 at Liberation Programs in Bridgeport, Conn. For an increasing number of Americans, addiction treatment involves not only hard work, but also earning rewards for negative drug tests or showing up for counseling or group meetings. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

 Julia Nikhinson

Harold Lewis has been fighting drug addiction for years, but only recently started thinking recovery could be fun.

The 59-year-old former cook earned small prizes — candy, gum, gift cards, sunglasses and headphones — for attending meetings and staying in treatment for opioid addiction during a 12-week program in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

0
0
0
0
0