The pandemic loomed large on Sunday at the Bowling Green League of Women Voters 2020 Candidates Forum, but the nuclear plant bailout and bribery scandal came in a close second.
The hybrid event, due to the pandemic, had a limited in-person audience. It was live-streamed by WBGU-TV and also recorded. Questions were submitted prior to the event.
The program was held at the Bowling Green State University Bowen-Thompson Student Union, Lenhart Grand Ballroom. Approximately 50 attended.
Candidates attending the forum:
• Myron C. Duhart and Charles Sulek; 6th District Court of Appeals
• Nick Rubando, D, and Bob Latta, R, Bowling Green; 5th U.S. Congressional District
• Joel O’Dorisio, D, and Theresa Gavarone, R, Bowling Green; Ohio Senate 2nd District
• Corey Speweik and Joel Kuhlman; Wood County Court of Common Pleas
• Haraz Ghanbari, R, Perrysburg, and Laurel Johnson, D; Ohio House 3rd District
• Bruce Jeffers, D, and Dr. Theodore Bowlus, R; Wood County Commissioner
• Ruth Babel-Smith, D, and Mark Wasylyshyn, R; Wood County Sheriff
Federal authorities have accused now-former Republican Ohio House speaker Larry Householder and four associates of orchestrating a $60 million bribery scheme.
“House Bill 6 would allow Davis-Besse (nuclear power plant) to stay open, which is a big priority for my district,” Gavarone said. “We have thousands of people employed at Davis-Besse and that generates millions in tax dollars, tax dollars that fund the schools, libraries, emergency services and many other things around the district. On top of that, nuclear energy actually accounts for almost 90% of Ohio’s carbon-free energy and clean energy is really important in my district.”
Gavarone’s opponent agreed that jobs were important, but was against the bailout.
“We also have to talk about the cost of that extra energy, the extra fees that we are paying for across the state. We are paying $300 million per year to subsidize those plants. That’s being paid by rate payer. That’s paid by our manufacturers,” O’Dorisio said. “We can’t prioritize some jobs over others. We can’t pick winners. We have to let companies stand or fall on their own. And it’s crippled the renewable energy profile in Ohio. We have to repeal it and replace it.”
In the race for county commissioner, incumbent Bowlus talked about his plan to deal with COVID-19, called “Focus on the future.”
“We are dealing with the epidemic now and we can depend on another pandemic in the future, whether it is COVID or another virus that has mutated,” he said. “You see what it has done to our economy and our people, medically. … The Focus on the Future purpose is to mitigate the the economic impact the covid has had and also mitigate the medical impact that the COVID has had.”
Jeffers responded to the Bowlus’ COVID plan.
“It’s good to have the health department involved, but health commissioner Amy Acton and (former) local health commissioner Ben Batey are saying ‘We need to take strict measures. We have to follow very certain protocols to get a chance to fight the virus,’ we need commissioners that are going to be on board with all that,” Jeffers said.
He also said that Bowlus went to an Open Ohio Now rally in early May.
“We need to be very careful if we want to get our residents back to normal and our schools open. I guess I just don’t understand the mixed message there,” Jeffers said.
Rubando and Latta discussed differences in the way they would deal with the pandemic.
Rubando criticized the Republican party for taking the Affordable Care Act to the Supreme Court and attempting to defund or repeal it during a global pandemic. He supports universal health care.
Latta talked about the various economic bailout plans Congress had passed, as well as the many local companies that had changed over manufacturing to address new needs, like plexiglass and mask manufacturing.
In the race for sheriff, Babel-Smith stressed the needs for transparency, open discussion and communication needed for the job, adding that “Law enforcement has been really getting negative press lately.”
Incumbent Wasylyshyn stressed his accomplishments in the areas of accountability and visibility, including adding dash cams for patrol cars and becoming the first department in the region with body cams.
The lawyers running for judicial seats brought some of the discussion back to basic personal philosophies.
“For me, I believe judges should be committed to making decisions based on the law,” Sulek said. “Judges should be committed to wanting to uphold the rule of law. A judge should support the Constitution.”
Sulek then spoke of his experience as a litigation attorney and his advocacy for clients in both trial and appellate courts.
“Don’t forget about the judges. Judges are extremely important. You are seeing that play out on the national scene with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Duhart said.
He went on to speak about his 10 years of experience as a common pleas court judge.
“The best way, in my belief, to prepare for those experiences is to train yourself to be open and receptive to the arguments of counsel,” Duhart said.
Speweik and Kuhlman asked about their local connections with community service.
“Community service is extremely important to me and in my profession,” Speweik said.
He is a past president of the Wood County Bar Association. He also stressed his activities on the boards of both Alicia’s Voice and the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board.
Kuhlman talked about his activities raising scholarship funds in the Eastwood area, and about the realities of being an attorney in a small firm.
“Anyone who has ever worked in a small law office knows that much of what you do is a community service and is not paid, but that is part of the job and many of the clients that come in don’t have the money to pay a retainer, but they have needs that need to be met,” Kuhlman said.
Only one candidate invitation was declined on Sunday, by Republican party candidate for recorder, Jim Matuszak. Matuszak would not sign the media release, the league said. The event rules state both opponents must be present, so Democratic party candidate Julie Baumgardner was also not present.
(The Sentinel-Tribune will have stories on the candidate races and issues this month. The League of Women Voters Guide was in Monday’s e-edition.)