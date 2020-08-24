Candidates listed below are those who won their party’s March 17 Primary Election and who will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The candidates list may change as federal and state candidates are certified by the Ohio Secretary of State.
Changes to this list may occur on or before the election date. This list is current as of Monday.
United States
President of the United States of America, one to be elected
Joseph R. Biden Jr. Democratic
Donald J. Trump Republican
5th United States Congressional District
United States Congress, one to be elected
Bob Latta Republican
Nick Rubando Democratic
State of Ohio
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term Commencing 01/01/2021), one to be elected
Sharon L. Kennedy Republican
John P. O’Donnell Democratic
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term Commencing 01/02/2021), one to be elected
Jennifer Brunner Democratic
Judi French Republican
6th District Court of Appeals
Judge of Court of Appeals (Term Commencing 02/09/2021), one to be elected
Thomas J. Osowik Democratic
Judge of Court of Appeals (Term Commencing 02/10/2021), one to be elected
Myron C. Duhart Democratic
Charles Sulek Republican
2nd Ohio Senate District
State Senate (2nd District) (Term Commencing 01/01/2021), one to be elected
Theresa Gavarone Republican, 1537 Cedar Lane, Bowling Green
Joel O’Dorisio Democratic 1001 Napoleon Road,, Bowling Green
3rd Ohio House District
State Representative (3rd District) (Term Commencing 01/01/2021), one to be elected
Haraz N. Ghanbari Republican, 26811 Dogwood Lane, Perrysburg
Laurel Johnson Democratic, 13127 Weston Road, Weston
Wood County Judge of Common Pleas (Term Commencing 01/01/2021), one to be elected
Joel M. Kuhlman Democratic, 23302 Pargillis Road, Perrysburg
Corey James Speweik Republican, 8138 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green
Judge of Probate Court (Term Commencing 02/09/2021), one to be elected
David E. Woessner Republican, 1033 Gustin Ave., Bowling Green
Clerk of Common Pleas Court (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected
Douglas F. Cubberley Republican, 4 Parkwood Drive, Bowling Green
Commissioner (Term Commencing 01/02/2021), one to be elected
Craig LaHote Republican 9742 Roachton Road, Perrysburg
Commissioner (Term Commencing 01/03/2021), one to be elected
Ted Bowlus Republican, 14921 Silverwood Road, Pemberville
Bruce Jeffers Democratic, 150 Meeker St., Bowling Green
Prosecuting Attorney (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected
Paul A. Dobson Republican, 12018 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green
Engineer (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected
John M. Musteric Republican, 9541 Ford Road, Perrysburg
Coroner (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected
Douglas W. Hess Republican, 17322 Needles Road, North Baltimore
Recorder (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected
Julie Baumgardner Democratic, 22048 Portage Road, Weston
James P. Matuszak Republican, 26469 Laurel Lane, Perrysburg
Sheriff (Term Commencing 01/04/2021), one to be elected
Ruth J. Babel-Smith Democratic, 628 S. Main St., Bowling Green
Mark Wasylyshyn Republican, 21630 Carter Road, Bowling Green
Treasurer (Term Commencing 09/06/2021), one to be elected
Jane A. Spoerl Republican 17880 Sand Ridge Road, Weston