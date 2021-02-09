All candidates for Bowling Green and Perrysburg offices will be advancing to the Nov. 2 election.
The candidates and issues which will be on the November ballot will not be listed on the Wood County Board of Elections website until after the special election, which will take place on May 4.
The issues that are part of the special election have been filed with the Wood County Board of Elections and were certified Feb. 5.
Candidates on Nov. 2 ballot include:
Bowling Green City Council-at-Large: Two to be elected
• Mark Hollenbaugh - Democrat
• Gregory Robinette - Republican
1st Ward: One to be elected
• Mark Hanson - Republican
• Nick Rubando - Democrat
2nd Ward: One to be elected
• Joel O’Dorisio - Democrat
3rd Ward: One to be elected
• Tony Hunter - Republican
• Rachel Phipps - Democrat
4th Ward: One to be elected
• William Herald - Republican
• Sandra Lepper - Democrat
Perrysburg City
Mayor: One to be elected
• Susan Larimer
• Thomas Mackin
Council: Three to be elected
• Dean Barley
• Deborah Born
• Kevin Fuller
• John Meier
• Victor Senn
• Barry VanHoozen
• Mark Weber
Fostoria City candidates were not available as of press time but will be posted on the WCBOE website as they become available.