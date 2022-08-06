Jeff Pettit

Jeff Pettit is a lung cancer survivor. The Moline man — who has never smoked in his life — is recovering from a one-week stay in intensive care this winter. He credits a chemo pill with getting his life back.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — Jeff Pettit was trying his best to run the Holiday Hustle 5K in Maumee.

He annually powers through the Thanksgiving weekend race, with daughter Ashley by his side.

