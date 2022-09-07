Canada-Stabbings

Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Canadian police arrested the second suspect in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in the province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday after a three-day manhunt during which they had found the body of his brother. (Kelly Geraldine Malone/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Kelly Geraldine Malone

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police arrested the second suspect Wednesday in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Saskatchewan after a three-day manhunt that also yielded the body of his brother.

Myles Sanderson, 32, was found near the town of Rosthern, after officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being driven by a man armed with a knife, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

