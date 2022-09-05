Canada Stabbings

A police officer walks through the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. A series of stabbings at an Indigenous community and at another in the village of Weldon left multiple people dead and others wounded, Canadian police said Sunday as they searched for two suspects. (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Heywood Yu

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A manhunt continued Monday for two men suspected of stabbing to death 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in Canada's history.

The men are also suspected of injuring 15 people in the series of knife attacks that led the James Smith Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency and shook residents of the nearby village of Weldon.

