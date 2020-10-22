“Disease of despair” are on the rise due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a local agency is here to help.
Wood County’s mental health was addressed during a Bowling Green League of Women Voters Mental Health Committee virtual meeting on Wednesday. Aimee Coe, director of community programs for the Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board and a mental health professional, was the main speaker.
“To be perfectly frank, we won’t necessarily know about all the impacts that COVID has had on our mental health until the crisis is over,” said Coe. “We certainly know some, but we learn more every day. Unfortunately, sometimes we just have to learn more as we go.
“They are not new problems. They are just made worse by what’s going on.”
She said that prior to the pandemic, between 2010-19, “diseases of despair” killed 53,632 in Ohio, but that number is likely to increase this year.
The number of calls to the phone hotline are an indicator of the severity of the changes. That hotline was started in March 2019 and until May there were around 20 calls per month.
In June call volume increased to 492. July hit 713 calls, followed by 571 calls in August. September statistics were not yet available.
The ADAMHS Board also has a crisis text line called “4 Hope” or 741-741, which is for those who are more comfortable texting. Use of that service is 49 times greater than it was before the start of the pandemic.
Domestic violence, sexual abuse and substance abuse numbers also started to rise with the pandemic, in March, and have continued to rise. March date is when quarantines started, followed soon after with job losses.
The ADAMHS Board does not provide services, but contracts with agencies. It also provides clinical oversight and assistance to agencies. Those agencies include:Unison Health, Harbor Behavioral Health and A Renewed Mind.
It operates with a $10.3 million budget, of which $7.5 million is provided by local levies. The state provides another $1.56 million and $1.28 million is covered by federal money.
The goal of the ADAMHS Board is to increase and continue to educate the community, build relationships and disseminate information.
Those goals have not changed during the COVID-19 crisis, but some of the methods have changed.
The newest promotional project is going to be a podcast called Stigma Busters, starting in January.
There are also articles for the local newspapers and social media posts. They also create radio and television advertisements, which are uploaded to YouTube.
The staff also participates in the Bowling Green State University Health Fair, which was virtual this year. They also did an Appreciation Week for first responders in September.
Coe said that if there is a silver lining in the pandemic, it is in the provision of telehealth. The number of services provided has increased, along with the rate at which people can get help.
The next wave of coronavirus mental health effects will be due to job loss, grief and racism, she said.
Coe suggested that the best place to start, when a person wants to help, is to “be kind.”
For finding help, she suggested going to the Wood County ADAMHS website, www.wcadamh.org and click on the Programs & Resources tab for a detailed list of resources, or call 211.