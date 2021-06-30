The Northwest Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Districts are offering a free at-home “Do-It-Yourself” Jr. Conservationist summer program. The program’s hands-on activities and registration are online at www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.
The Jr. Conservationist in training will learn about soil, water, plants, animals, community and nature exploration by completing the required number of activities in each category and submitting photos of doing the activities or photos of the completed projects by Aug. 25. Photos will be sent to the county’s local SWCD contact, who will send the participant a welcome message once registration is complete.
The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a t-shirt free of charge for those who complete the program in Wood County.
Those who don’t wish to register to receive a T-shirt and certificate, can still enjoy the activities. Visit www.lucasswcd.org/jrcc.html for more information and to register online.
Contact Julie Lause at the Wood SWCD at 419-354-5517 ext. 4, follow the Wood Soil & Water Conservation District on Facebook, or visit www.woodswcd.com for more information.