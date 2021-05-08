PERRYSBURG — City residents are being asked for input on redesigning the city seal.
The effort is part of a much bigger re-branding effort that was started last year during the redesign of the city website.
“We realize how important the Commodore, and his image, is to the city,” Mayor Tom Mackin said. “We did our due diligence to make sure the Commodore and his history would not be tarnished in any way. That heritage should be maintained and highlighted. We’re keeping the seal, with the Commodore in it.
A survey will be coming soon to the website.
“We have a good product, but we’re trying to make it better, and we’re asking people to participate in that,” Mackin said. “As you can see, it’s not that well designed.”
Mackin said that no one in the city administration could find the original artwork, which caused technical problems in the process of creating the new website.
“We can’t enhance it, digitally. So there are things that we can’t improve. The image needs to be used for other things. We want to be sure we keep the Commodore, and we brag about that. We use it as something that’s important to the city and the community for our own image, but we want to make it as good as possible, going forward in the 21st century.
Only the image of the standing Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry would be changed, with the current plan. The round shape of the seal and the nautical theme, such as the piping made out of rope, would all stay the same.
“We really don’t know when that drawing was made,” Mackin said.
Pointing at the seal on the wall behind the council seats, Mackin said, “If that’s art of him, there are pictures and art that is more clearly him. This is just a sailor guy, and we don’t have the original art, so you can’t see his face.
“The hair isn’t right and the face isn’t right. There are a whole bunch of things. We would just like to have a better image.”
Efforts were made to enhance the images to better show the face. A search of the trademarked image didn’t turn up a higher quality version.
Dave Creps, finance director and clerk of council, has suggested that a head shot, like a bust, has been discussed.
“If this is what people want to stick with, I’m comfortable with that, but we should at least see what we can do. There are a lot of talented people here in Perrysburg and maybe we can get someone to draw something a little bit nicer,” Mackin said.