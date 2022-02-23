WALBRIDGE — Paying people to participate in the process of governing may be introduced in the village.
Mayor Ed Kolanko is proposing that residents who serve on the zoning and planing boards be paid $25 a meeting.
“It’s hard to get people to say yes,” Kolanko said at last week’s council meeting. “The volunteerism, it’s down across the board.”
There are three open seats on the planning and zoning committees, he said.
“I’m trying to think of different ways to motivate people to step up and help in areas that we desperately need,” he said. “Right now it’s a volunteer, service position. I’ll be asking council to maybe makes some changes to where we’re providing a stipend for attending meetings.”
Also there were two open council seats, which were filled by write-in candidates, Kolanko said. Walbridge-Fest, which oversees community events, is in need of volunteers, too.
The pay could be offset by the permit fees, Kolanko said.
Council President Karen Baron said the meeting pay could be attractive.
“I’m trying to recruit one of my neighbors, who I think would be wonderful,” she said. “Maybe if I told him $25, it might help.”
In other business, council approved buying a new phone system from Nextiva.
“Our phones are very out of date,” Kolanko said. “It’s a much-improved system.”
The system will cost $365 per month, which is $60 more a month than what is now being paid. But after two cell phones that the village pays for are dropped, there will be a $20 a month savings, he said.
There is a two-year contract.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Approved advertising for a code enforcement position. The work will be part time, 10-15 hours a week and $10-$15 per hour, and is dependent on the seasons, Kolanko said.
“We’re looking for somebody that will help with zoning enforcement and property maintenance enforcement,” he said. A maintenance staff member had been handling the job.
• Heard Councilwoman LaDenna Johnston, who is chair of the safety committee, report that block watch meetings may start up again in June.
• Heard that Rally by the Rails will probably be a one-day event this summer on July 16. It was canceled the last two years due to the coronavirus and bad weather. An Easter egg hunt is planned for April 16.
• Approved starting to advertise for part-time seasonal help.