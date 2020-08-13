ROSSFORD — The coronavirus pandemic has affected transportation usage for the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority, resulting in the discontinuation of the #10 Rossford Call-A-Ride service effective Sunday.
Laura Koprowski, TARTA chief communications and customer experience officer, said the number of riders is down.
“Because of COVID-19 needs will change. Part of it is we believe people are following the guidance of county health departments and state health departments. Limit your trips. Limit your exposure. It’s the right thing to do. It could be that the Call-a-ride ridership is one that is not traveling as much right now,” she said.
The Rossford Call-a-Ride service had no ridership on many entire days, according to Koprowski. It was marketed like a modern on-demand service for curb-to-curb pick-up, but without the smartphone application.
“This is a situation where we learned about our ridership needs,” she said. “It’s really changing the patterns of riders from where we were pre-COVID-19, and it could be that way for the foreseeable future.”
All of the buses on the TARTA system have had restrictions on ridership because of social distancing requirements. There have been limits on the numbers of riders per vehicle, where riders enter and the decision to make the trips free, in order to limit the touching of money.
“TARTA will be doing a lot of talking to customers, a lot of stakeholders, as far as what the customer experience and customer satisfaction is in the coming months,” Koprowski said.
A new route also opened up in Rossford that has also likely impacted the Call-a-Ride popularity.
The new #10L Rossford via Hollywood Casino traditional bus route opened up on June 8. It is proving popular enough that at some times of the day a second “ghost bus” will have to follow the first one, Koprowski said.
By the end of June, the #10L route had given 561 rides. During July there were 1,090 rides given, with some days peaking at 73 rides.
Koprowski said that TARTA has attempted to talk to the individuals who were using the #10 Rossford route and might have had mobility issues, about other alternatives within TARTA. For those with mobility issues, she suggested that they speak with a Toledo Area Regional Paratransit Service mobility specialist. That system, in a normal year, does 270,000 rides a year. It is also free right now.
“All of our buses are Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. If someone is not capable of stepping onto the bus, it can actually lower and have a ramp come out. So buses in this day and age are very friendly to people with all kinds of physical disabilities,” Koprowski said.
Rides on all TARTA vehicles will remain free. TARTA will also continue to follow its COVID-19 Rider Safety Guidelines which include requiring passengers to wear a facial covering. For a complete list of the Rider Safety Guidelines, visit tarta.com/coronavirus.
Additional questions may be directed to TARTA’s information line at 419-243-7433 (RIDE).
Additional routes to be discontinued effective Sunday include #6 King Road/City of Sylvania, #29/44X Maumee/Waterville Express and #44X St Luke’s Hospital.