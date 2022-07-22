California Baby Bonds

Laura Guerra and her daughter Emilia, 2, look at her father's pictures at their home in Riverside, Calif., on Monday, July 11, 2022. Rigo Guerra passed away on Dec. 24, 2020, due to complications following a monthlong battle with COVID-19. California has approved trust funds for some children from low-income families who lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19. The Legislature set aside $100 million in the state budget to put into trust funds. 

 AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Parenting — that long chain of decisions that hopefully leads to a well-rounded adult — was always a little less stressful for Laura Guerra because her husband, Rigo, was "100% in it" for their daughter, Emilia.

But Rigo died from COVID-19 on Christmas Eve in 2020, alone in a hospital room while Guerra watched helplessly from the other side of a window. Since then, left to raise their now 2-year-old daughter mostly by herself, Guerra's mind hasn't stopped racing.

