A fraternity member is going to jail for a week for obstructing justice in the investigation into the hazing death of Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz.
Canyon Caldwell, 22, Dublin, appeared Friday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman.
He was sentenced to seven days in jail followed by two years of community control.
“I am extremely sorry,” Caldwell said. “No parent or family member should ever have to go through this.”
He is one of eight men accused in the death of Foltz, who was a sophomore, and the sixth to be sentenced.
Caldwell pleaded guilty in April to eight counts of hazing, all fourth-degree misdemeanors, and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
Charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstructing official business were dismissed, as were seven charges of non-compliance of underage alcohol laws.
The obstructing justice charge was amended from the original charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson recommended community control.
He said he was surprised at one statement made by Caldwell in the presentence investigation.
Dobson read: “The Littles were given a bottle of liquor. They would then take off their blindfolds and then it was just normal drinking after that.”
That statement was inconsistent with what this hazing case was about, he said.
However, Dobson said he could attest to Caldwell’s good work ethic, as they had to meet at odd hours while preparing for trial as he moved from one job to another.
On March 4, 2021, Caldwell, as well as other members of the Phi Kappa Alpha fraternity, participated in an initiation event at the North Main Street fraternity house. Eight potential members, including Foltz, were given bottles of alcohol.
Foltz was given a 1-liter bottle of bourbon.
He was taken to his apartment and later was found unconscious by his roommate. He died March 7. His death was caused by alcohol poisoning. Toxicology tests at his autopsy showed Foltz’s blood alcohol content was 0.35.
The Bowling Green Police Division investigation led them to Caldwell’s residence, which was the fraternity house.
Officers spoke with Caldwell’s roommates and as they were leaving, told those roommates they would be back in the morning.
During the night, Caldwell cleaned up evidence of the event and put it in garbage bags. He placed those bags in the basement knowing that another roommate was coming in the morning to dispose of them.
Defense attorney James Tyack said his client takes responsibility for his involvement “in this very tragic incident.
“We hope that the court does appreciate … the letters of support from family members and employers,” he said.
Caldwell works three jobs. When it was time to take off an ankle monitor that measures alcohol intake, he decided to keep it on, “to show the court about how sincere he is about drinking and taking responsibility for his actions,” Tyack said.
Caldwell had joined Phi Kappa Alpha the semester prior to the March 2021 event but was not a Big at the initiation party, Tyack said.
“Young men sometimes don’t really get it,” he said. “They don’t understand the significance and (say) it wasn’t really their fault.”
Caldwell has never done that.
“From day one, he has shown remorse,” Tyack said.
Kuhlman said he could have imposed a sentence of up to 12 months in prison for the felony offense and 30 days for each of the misdemeanor offenses.
“Obviously, Mr. Foltz suffered the most serious harm you can,” Kuhlman said.
Caldwell wasn’t a Big, played no role in planning the March 4 party, had minimal contact with pledges before and during the event, and had no contact with Foltz, Kuhlman said. He did, however, purchase alcohol for the event.
In addition to the jail time, Caldwell also must complete 100 hours of community service, with 10 hours of credit given for each speech or panel participation about the consequences of hazing.
Kuhlman reserved 12 months in prison should Caldwell violate the terms of his community control sanctions, which include either attending school full time or working full time.
Caldwell must report to the Wood County jail before noon Monday. Upon his release, he will be under house arrest for 28 days with privileges to go to work and school.
Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen are the remaining two defendants in the Foltz case to be sentenced.
They were found guilty of hazing and other charges after a two-week trial in May.
Krinn, 21, of Delaware, was found guilty of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor; hazing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, an unclassified felony.
The jury found him not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and reckless homicide.
He will be sentenced Aug. 17.
Henricksen, 24, of Grove City, was found guilty of seven counts hazing and eight counts of violating the same alcohol law as Krinn,
The jury also found Henricksen not guilty of homicide and manslaughter.
He will be sentenced July 29.
Foltz’s estate on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against BGSU.
Foltz’s parents, Shari and Cory Foltz, are seeking $25,000 on two claims and “substantially more at trial to reflect the value of the loss of this young life,” according to the complaint, which was filed in the Ohio Court of Claims.