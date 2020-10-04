NORTH BALTIMORE — The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale starts Tuesday with a members-only preview from 2-6 p.m. at the library, 230 N. Main St.
The library was unable to have a spring sale due to coronavirus so there is a huge selection of items.
The public is welcome to come by on Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The sale will continue for Oct.12-16 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Safety protocols such as sanitizing stations and masks will be enforced during the sale. There will be new items every day. Another feature will be bag day everyday; $3 buys an entire bag of books.