The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Belleville Brothers will hold their Annual Pork-a-Lean Fundraiser for the BG Community Fireworks.
The fireworks has been postponed until Sept. 4, but this annual fundraiser will take place as scheduled on June 17 from 4-7 p.m. at the Downtown BG Farmers Market located at the corner of South Main and Clough streets.
The Pork-A-Lean tents will be set up on the southeast corner of the market and guests will be asked to line up along the east side of the market to place their order.
The chamber is also offering curbside pickup this year, in addition to the traditional in-person service. Vehicles will use the Belleville Brother’s parking lot located behind the meat market to place and pick up their order. They will be required to enter the parking lot using the following path: Heading south on Prospect Street, turn right (west) onto Washington Street, turn right into the first entrance of the parking lot.
There will be signs and volunteers to guide customers. Do not enter from Main Street onto Washington Street.
“Thanks to the Belleville Brother’s Market for working with us once again on our Pork-A-Lean fundraiser,” said Mary Hinkelman, the chamber’s executive director. “It has become an annual tradition that people really look forward to and they are supporting the community fireworks, too. The option for curbside pickup offers customers another option if it’s outside their comfort zone to walk through the farmers market.”
Extra precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of volunteers and the general public. The chamber also requests that masks be worn while waiting in lines.