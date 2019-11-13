Buttonwood Park continues to be plagued with problems.
Posted: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 12:39 pm
Buttonwood Park — with new problem — remains closed By Debbie Rogers, Sentinel-Tribune Editor
Buttonwood Park continues to be plagued with problems.
At Tuesday’s Wood County Park District Board meeting, Director Neil Munger said the park — which has been plagued with ice jam issues — will remain closed into early next year.
