PERRYSBURG — Coronavirus has kicked the downtown DORA campaign into high gear.
The application for a downtown Perrysburg Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area was discussed Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons.
“I have lost sales because I have not been able to provide options,” said Kelli Powell, owner of Suburban Bottle and representing the downtown DORA application group. She made the first presentation and answered questions from the council.
“Many of us are in survival mode due to the current pandemic crisis. Many of us have poured our life savings into our businesses and some are close to losing it all. We have spent weeks and now months trying to think of ways to be sustainable through this crisis, but we need help,” Powell said.
The DORA was submitted to the city administration early this year. Coronavirus has kept it on hold.
DORA applications for both a downtown group and for the Levis Commons property were submitted last year. Mayor Tom Mackin chose the Levis application over the one from the downtown group. The Levis application was later rejected by council.
A DORA designation would allow individuals to purchase alcohol from a license holder and walk around with an open container outside the premises, but only within the designated geographic area. Based on the population size of Perrysburg, the city can only have one DORA, by state law.
The rules of a DORA application first require that the city administration forward it to city council for a vote.
The most recent application is being submitted by Casa Barron, the Rose & Thistle, Swig, Suburban Bottle and Stella’s. These are the same five businesses that made the downtown application last year.
When the Inside the Five Brewing Company opens, it will join in the DORA. One of the recent adjustments made to the application included an expansion of the boundaries to include the business.
One of the criticisms from the council was the lack of an official downtown business group heading up the application process, but Powell and the other three business owners at the meeting all agreed that it was time to create that sort of group.
“It helps all businesses downtown,” said Chris Morris, co-owner of Inside the Five Brewing Company. “People will grab a drink and explore downtown.”
The new Perrysburg location will be the second for Morris. His other location is in Sylvania, which has had a DORA for more than a year.
“Their concerns were basically the same as your concerns. Who is going to take care of the trash? Are we gonna need to hire more police? Is it going to turn into Mardi Gras? I’m basically here to dispel those concerns,” Morris said.
He added that since the pandemic restrictions he, like other restaurateurs, have had to remove about half of their seating and they need the ability to make extra sales.
Not all of the council was convinced.
“My concern with the DORA is that we are family oriented. We are not a party town,” said Councilwoman Deborah Born.
Councilman Tim McCarthy said he supports the downtown DORA.
“I voted against the Levis DORA, because I believe a DORA belongs downtown,” he said.
Another public hearing for the downtown DORA application will be on Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at Levis Commons. The hotel has been selected as the meeting site for social distancing.