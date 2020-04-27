Davenport-Yant achieves membership in Million Dollar Round Table
Mary Davenport-Yant, a financial adviser and certified financial planner practitioner with Ameriprise Financial in Bowling Green, has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.
Davenport-Yant has achieved status in the Million Dollar Round Table, which is the premier association of financial professionals, for the 11th time.
Davenport-Yant also achieved MRDT’s Court of the Table status. She attained MDRT membership based, in part, on professional success, client service, adherence to a code of ethics, professionalism and involvement in at least one other industry association. Attaining membership in MDRT is achieved by less than 1% of the world’s life insurance and financial services professionals.
For more information, contact Davenport-Yant at 419-354-6179 or visit the office at 1234 Ridgewood Drive, Suite B.
Clouse Construction named High Performance Builder
Clouse Construction Corp., a general contractor in New Riegel, has been recognized as a High Performance Builder by Butler Manufacturing.
Butler provides design-build construction solutions and innovative building technology to the nonresidential market. This designation is awarded to Butler Builder dealers who meet or exceed annual territory sales goals and demonstrate superior marketing skills in selling and erection Butler buildings.
Founded in 1975, Clouse Construction Corp. has been an authorized Butler Builder for 40 years. Current and recent projects in the area include TH Plastics 100,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, Prism Propane, the Beat Dance Studio, Giffin/CSP Paint Facility North Baltimore, Willmar International, Hancock Wood Electric Co-Op, Fastenal, D.S. Brown in North Baltimore and Luckey Farmers.
Perry Prosthetics wins $37,788 federal contract
Perry Prosthetics, Perrysburg, won a federal contract award for $37,788 from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dayton, for PSC Code 6515—medical and surgical instruments, equipment and supplies.
Toledo Small Business Development Center offers weekly virtual office hours
TOLEDO – Every Friday through May 22, the Toledo Small Business Development Center will host virtual office hours from 9-11 a.m. to answer questions and discuss the challenges local businesses are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill Wersell, CBA, vice president of business development services at the SBDC and Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, alongside his colleagues at the Toledo SBDC, will lead the discussion.
Not only is this a way for leaders to hear about the challenges others are facing, this is an opportunity for them to share their own struggles and successes and hear up-to-date information regarding local, state and federal resources such as the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Virtual office hour participants will have the chance to ask general questions and are also invited to schedule one-on-one virtual meetings with SBDC counselors.
“We are opening office hours to help answer questions from the business owners in our community on both the SBA disaster loan programs as well as general business questions many of them have,” says Wersell. “Before the crisis, the SBDC team was helping about 25 companies access credit for the startup and/or expansion of their businesses. Those projects are mostly on hold, but that will change once the distancing rules are relaxed.”
Before the issuing of Ohio’s stay at home order, SBDC counselors fielded about 25 new phone inquiries each day. In the last two weeks, counselors have fielded between 50 and 75 new inquiries each day.
For additional questions, please contact Bill Wersell, CBA, at bill.wersell@toledochamber.com or call 419-241-8302.