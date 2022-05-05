The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business, Briefing & Brew for Chamber Investors on Wednesday from 8-9 a.m. at Hagemeyer Fine Photography 13226 County Home Road.
Hagemeyer Fine Photography is a portrait studio specializing in high school seniors, kids, families and professional business portraits. Photographer-owner, Cheryl Hagemeyer and her sister Kathy Wilhelm (studio manager) will celebrate 35 years as a full time, stand-alone studio in August.
Join for networking, a studio scavenger hunt and other giveaways. Everyone will get the opportunity to share something about their business. Don’t forget to bring business cards.
The chamber offers these networking opportunities as a way for businesses build relationships and learn about the progress, changes and needs in the different industries represented. These events lead to collaboration, mentoring and resources that will foster career development.
Register at bgchamber.net under the events tab. Or email Events@bgchamber.net or call 419-353-7945.