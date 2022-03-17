BLOOMDALE — An Elmwood Local Schools bus driver was cited after a Monday crash with a van on Cygnet Road.
On Monday at 3:17 p.m., Brandon McKee, Cygnet, was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan westbound on Cygnet Road.
Cynthia Althaus, of Wayne, was driving a school bus northbound on Bloomdale Road and was stopped at the Cygnet Road intersection.
She then proceeded into the intersection and was struck by McKee.
A 41-year-old passenger in the Caravan was treated at the scene by Mid-County 120 for suspected minor injuries.
Both vehicles were towed and Althaus was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office’s accident report, there were no passengers in the bus.