With many fireworks shows canceled because of the global pandemic sales of fireworks to individuals for home shows are expected to be high this year.
“That’s why so many people are going to do it in their own backyards and celebrate their independence,” John Miller, owner of Miller Fireworks in Holland, Ohio. “We are very busy. It’s probably one of the best years we’ve ever had, but you never know until it’s over.”
There is some disagreement on what the law says about fireworks purchased in Ohio.
“Right now there is pending legislation to make fireworks legal in Ohio, but as of today, they are still illegal, with the exception of the novelty fireworks, like sparklers, snap pops and snakes,” said Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones.
Jones said that when you buy fireworks in Ohio the shop owner should have the individual sign a release, saying that they will be taken out of the state for use.
Miller said that is not true. His business has been going since 1946, when it was started by his grandfather.
“You can buy anything you want. You have 48 hours to remove them from the state of Ohio. You don’t sign anything,” Miller said.
The state fire marshal has also weighed in on the subject with an official press release.
“Popular fireworks such as Roman candles, bottle rockets and firecrackers can be legally purchased in Ohio, but must be transported out of state within 48 hours. Only licensed exhibitors are permitted to discharge these devices in the state,” reports the office.
Regardless, Jones said the Perrysburg Police Division follows and enforces the state law on fireworks, which does not allow individuals to use anything beyond the novelty fireworks, such as firecrackers and roman candles.
Jones also said that there is a bill passed by the Ohio House of Representatives saying that an individual can both buy and use the more serious fireworks, but the bill is still pending in the Senate. Even if it passes, he does not expect that it would be signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
“There are inherent dangers with any fireworks. They are explosives and you run the risk of severe injury to yourself. You can be burnt and with a wind, they can fall back on houses and cause fires,” Jones said.
Ken Klouda, chief of the State Fire Marshal’s Fire Prevention Bureau, in an official statement backed up Jones’ summary of the law as it applies to consumers, but added a warning.
“Keep in mind that while sparklers may seem like harmless toys, they’re not without their risks,” Klouda said. “Some of them can reach temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees and cause serious burn injuries, especially to young children.”
Miller has a list of safety recommendations, which he gives out with every sale.
• Make purchases from a reliable source.
• Follow instructions and use common sense.
• Always have close adult supervision and never give to children.
• Never point of throw fireworks at another person.
• Use outdoors only in a clear area away from buildings, vehicles and shrubbery.
• Have water handy.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them from metal or glass containers.
• Light only one firework at a time.
• Wear eye protection.
• Never have any portion of your body over a firework.
The Bowling Green and Perrysburg/Maumee community fireworks have been postponed until Sept. 4. Others in the area have been canceled.