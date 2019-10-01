Burpees for Boobees raises funds for cancer society

A fundraiser for a Bowling Green man’s Real Men Wear Pink Campaign for the American Cancer Society will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at CrossFit Bowling Green, 1069 Haskins Road.
Nathan Eberly is putting on Burpees for Boobees.
Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 1:54 pm
A fundraiser for a Bowling Green man’s Real Men Wear Pink Campaign for the American Cancer Society will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at CrossFit Bowling Green, 1069 Haskins Road.
Nathan Eberly is putting on Burpees for Boobees.
Posted in News, Local News on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 1:54 pm. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]