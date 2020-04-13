Village of Luckey Mayor Cory Panning waves from the side of a fire truck while dressed as the Easter Bunny on Saturday morning. The mayor, a village police officer and ambulance, made their way along village streets with lights and sirens while trying to spread joy to local families throughout their community.
Bunny on the move
