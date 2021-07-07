LUCKEY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has awarded a contract modification to deconstruct four additional buildings at the Luckey Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program site to enable sampling beneath the buildings to determine the presence of FUSRAP-related contaminants.
Deconstruction is a slower, more methodical process of taking a building apart in smaller pieces, according to a Army Corps news update. It produces much less dust that is controlled with water sprays.
“We’re using this approach to remove the buildings because protection of human health and the environment, and the safety of our workers and the community, is our top priority during our remediation of the site,” the release stated.
Work will begin in early July to deconstruct the melting/alloying/shipping building, the laboratory building, the employee activity building and the guard house on the site. It is expected that building deconstruction will be finished in late August, and building debris loading and shipping will be completed in mid-September. Building debris will be packaged for disposal at US Ecology in Belleville, Michigan.
Remediation and restoration of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 areas of the site is complete. Deconstruction of the production building, maintenance building annex, and the main office building is also complete. A contract to complete the remaining soil remediation will be awarded later this summer.
The site is finishing out a current contract that allows them to spend up to $100 million. They have a new contract in place where they can spend up to $250 million.
The Corps of Engineers expect to spend $150-180 million for the remainder of the cleanup. The total cost of the cleanup is projected to be between $250-$280 million.
During building deconstruction, the engineers utilize water misters and sprinklers to limit the amount of contaminated dust that could spread from their activities.
From June 2018-March 2020, soil and building debris have been transported from the Luckey site to the disposal site in Belleville.
All phases are planned to be excavated and restored in 2026.
Closeout activities on the site will last from 2027-28. By 2030, the long-term management of the site will be transferred to the U.S. Department of Energy. The department will continue to monitor the soil and groundwater for their levels of contamination until they are considered safe for the public.
The site area will still be privately owned during the end phases of the project.
In 1942, a magnesium processing facility was built on the site, at the corner of Gilbert and Luckey roads, which at the time was government land. In 1949, a beryllium production facility was built on the site. Brush Wellman operated the site until 1957, but radioactive scrap metal stored at the site was never used for its intended purpose. The site was closed by 1960.
The cleanup project was initiated in 1974 with years of documentation and investigation.
In 2006, the Corps of Engineers signed a “record of decision” addressing the beryllium, lead, radium and uranium in the soils. Beryllium is highly toxic and is driving the cleanup.
In September 2016, the contractor began moving equipment and personnel to the site. In April 2018, the contractor completed setup activities; the first soil was transported from the site in July.