PERRYSBURG — Emma Taylor’s mom calls her a social butterfly.
But Taylor, a program naturalist with the Wood County Park District, would much prefer to be a dragonfly.
“If I had to pick between a dragonfly and a butterfly, I think I’d rather be a dragonfly,” she said.
They are just too cool — especially considering their history.
“They are ancient predators living in your backyard,” Taylor said. “They existed before dinosaurs.”
The dragonflies of long ago had 2-foot wingspans, Taylor said.
“It’s thought that the reason why they were so big is there were higher levels of oxygen when they lived back millions and millions years ago.”
Taylor, who is 28, started her park district job in March.
She’s primarily an educator, teaching Scout groups and visiting schools.
“I have a personal interest in mindfulness, so I’m getting my Mindfulness Teacher Certification right now. I like to merge that environmental education with time to help people slow down and connect with themselves in nature.”
Taylor is also touching on that topic as naturalist-in-residence this summer for the Way Public Library.
She encourages journaling and eco-solos, which is spending time alone in nature.
She comes from Cincinnati and recently finished an internship with the Cincinnati Nature Center. Taylor’s undergraduate degree is in anthropology, which is the study of humans, from the University of Cincinnati.
“While I was in school for anthropology, I had volunteered with a summer camp. And that’s when I was like, oh, this is really fun, teaching people in this non-formal way, that’s not in a classroom.”
Camp Quest, a “humanist summer camp,” was a one-week camp for 6 and 7-year-olds. The kids were asked pretty big questions like “Is reincarnation real?”
“And they were awesome,” Taylor said. “Everyone was so open for learning.
“It was so cool to watch the kids talk through these ideas and just see their views on the world. That’s when I was like, this non-formal education stuff is really cool,” she said “And that’s when I think education is at its best — when you follow the people coming to see you and where their interest lies.”
She has a master’s degree in biology, through Miami University’s Project Dragonfly Program, which focuses on conservation.
Through the program, she traveled to Thailand to learn about conservation and Buddhism. While at a monastery, she went on an eco-solo, which was three hours in the Thai forest with a journal.
“I made sure not to bring a watch,” Taylor said.
Just a short time after starting with the Wood County parks, Taylor was asked about doing a residency with Way.
“Four women in my family are librarians. So, of course, I wanted to do it. And I’ve worked at libraries before,” she said. “It was a very natural fit to join up with Way.”
As a program naturalist, Taylor has to be prepared for Mother Nature doing what she wants to do and not what is planned. She recalled leading a family pond explorer series at W.W. Knight.
“We went out to look for frogs and there were no frogs,” Taylor said. “We weren’t going to see any frogs, just because of the weather that week. That’s when you prepare and you have frogs available for them to see afterward.
“I’ve done owl programs; we’re on a night hike and we’re trying to hear owls — and we don’t hear any owls. But that’s a great time to talk about other things that live at night and are active at night.”
In her spare time, Taylor enjoys crafting, especially projects that allow her to use all of her materials or upcycle parts into something new.
Her favorite county park so far is Sawyer Quarry in Perrysburg. The topography reminds her of home in southern Ohio. She’s also enjoying birding at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon.