On Tuesday night, the outcome was the same as Bowling Green’s first two Mid-American Conference football games this season.
However, there were some bright spots for the Falcons, in a 42-17 loss to Buffalo (3-0).
“We’re getting there. We are slowly but surely, we are chipping at it. I really give my hat off to the kids in terms of they didn’t quit. That was a major problem last year … So we have taken a step in that right direction,” BG head coach Scot Loeffler said. “Now we need to continue to improve to put ourselves in competitive position to have a chance to win. To get to the fourth quarter and find a way to win the game.”
The Falcons put together 399 total yards of offense, 180 on the ground and 219 passing, but could only score two touchdowns.
“That’s what we are at right now, it’s up down, around and we need to continue to fight to have some consistency,” Loeffler said. “We are trying to teach these guys to listen to the coaches and that’s a tough avenue.”
Andrew Clair was back in the starting lineup after having to leave the Toledo game and sitting out the Kent State game. He carried the ball 14 times for 85 yards.
Terion Stewart chipped in with 42 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns.
“At times we were able to run the ball. We need to do it more consistent,” Loeffler said. “Obviously we had some major breakdowns in pass protections. We had some huge opportunities that we missed.
“We need to continue to run the ball better on offense and we need to continue to protect the passer better,” he added.
Quarterback Matt McDonald had his best game of the season. He was 17-of-27 passing with one interception.
“We under-performed in those first two games,” McDonald said. “I am starting to get back in the hang of things. … It may not look that to the outside world, but we know that we are improving and every time that we are out there, I think we are going to get better and get used to playing with each other and continue to gel.
“I think we have made strides each game out there. I felt way more comfortable every single game and I am now going to continue to get more comfortable out there,” McDonald added. “Tonight we showed that we’re battling with them. We just have to finish drives. We were moving the ball up and down, we just couldn’t finish … that’s the next step for us in this process.”
Loeffler said he was glad to see McDonald make “some big-time improvements.”
Julian Ortega-Jones had six receptions for 67 yards, Quintin Morris made four catches for 61 yards and Noah Massey had three receptions for 55 yards,
Defensively the Falcons had major issues against the Bulls running game.
Jaret Patterson gained 301 yards on 31 carries with four touchdowns to pace the Bulls offense. Kevin Marks chipped in with 90 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.
Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease was 7-of-12 passing for 74 yards. He also ran six yards for a touchdown.
Things were close after the first 15 minutes as Buffalo held a 7-3 lead after the first quarter. The Bulls received the opening kickoff and drove down the field to score on a 17-yard run by Patterson capping 74 yards on seven plays. Alex McNulty kicked the PAT with 11:36 remaining in the quarter.
The Falcons scored on a 40-yard field goal from Nate Needham with 6:49 left in the opening quarter.
After the Falcons missed a 34-yard field goal into the wind on the first play of the second quarter, the Bulls used 13 plays to go 80 yards for a touchdown. Marks scored on a 3-yard run and McNulty kicked the PAT for a 14-3 lead with 10:37 left in the first half.
After forcing a Bowling Green punt, the Bulls put together a 13-play 75-yard drive with Patterson scoring on a 4-yard run on a fourth-and-1. McNulty kicked the PAT to give Buffalo a 21-3 lead with 1:18 remaining in the first half.
In the third quarter, Buffalo continued its running game, going 55 yards on eight plays for its fourth touchdown. Patterson scored on a 15-yard run and McNulty’s PAT gave the Bulls a 28-3 lead with 6:00 remaining in the quarter.
Then the Falcons did move the ball, but an interception in the end zone stopped their attack with 3:15 left in the quarter.
Patterson would rip off a 67-yard run and then Vantrease capped an 80-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. McNulty’s PAT made it 35-3 with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter.
Finally the Falcons were able to put together a scoring drive, moving 76 yards on 13 plays capped by a 5-yard run by Stewart. Needham’s PAT cut Buffalo’s lead to 35-10 with 11:18 remaining in the game.
Stewart, a freshman, scored his second touchdown on a 1-yard run with 4:34 remaining in regulation. Needham’s PAT made it 35-17. The scoring drive went 55 yards on 10 plays, including a tough 20-yard pass reception by Morris which set up Stewart’s touchdown.
The Bulls quickly countered as Patterson rolled 57 yards for a TD, his fourth of the game. McNulty kicked the PAT for a 42-17 with 2:08 left in the game.
“We are going to continue to built it. There are some things to build upon. There are some things that obviously that we are ridiculously not good enough, But we are going to continue to grind away,” Loeffler said.
NOTES: Buffalo has now won four straight games from the Falcons, but BG still holds an 11-7 advantage in the series … Stewart has now scored four touchdowns in the last two games, all coming in the fourth quarter … The Falcons go on the road to play at Ohio University on Nov. 28 with a noon kickoff … Four full-time BGSU assistant football coaches were not available for Tuesday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing. The four coaches have been in 14-day quarantine since Nov. 12 … A fifth assistant coach has been away from the team since the season opener as he is dealing with problems within his family.
BUFFALO 42, BGSU 17
Buffalo 7 14 14 7 — 42
BGSU 3 0 0 14 — 17
Buffalo – Patterson, 17 run (McNulty kick)
BGSU – Needham field goal
Buffalo – Marks, 3 run (McNulty kick)
Buffalo – Patterson, 4 run (McNulty kick)
Buffalo – Patterson, 15 run (McNulty kick)
Buffalo – Vantrease, 6 run (McNulty kick)
BGSU – Stewart, 5 run (Needham kick)
BGSU – Stewart, 1 run (Needham kick)
Buffalo – Patterson, 57 run (McNulty kick)