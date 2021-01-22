A Bucyrus man who has been in prison since 2018 for firing a gun into a Bradner home has been granted early release.
Chase Strader, 34, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger, asking for the third time for early release. He was transported from Madison Correctional Institute in London, Ohio.
Reger had sentenced Strader in March 2018 to four years in prison, which included a one-year firearm specification.
Strader had pleaded guilty to improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, with the one-year firearm specification.
On Oct. 30, 2017, he discharged a handgun numerous times into a residence on Maple Street in Bradner and then forced his way inside. He was arrested days later in Crawford County.
Through his attorney, Strader has submitted motions for early release in October 2018 and March 2020, which were both denied. Tuesday’s hearing was in response to a November 2020 appeal.
Defense attorney Jerome Phillips said in all of his years in practice, Strader is tied at first or second in the level of accomplishments while in prison.
This sentence “has given him the opportunity to see what good he could do,” Phillips said.
Strader has had no write-ups while in prison, completed a 15-month drug rehabilitation program and stayed an extra three months to make sure other inmates could find success, Phillips said. He has been drug free for two years.
“I think this gentleman has done all he could do to show the court he is rehabilitated,” Phillips said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Anderson said the state would leave any decision to the discretion of the court.
His life was upside down from the drugsand alcohol use, Strader said.
He said Reger had told him once in prison he could do it the right way or the wrong way. Strader said that he decided on the right way.
“Prison has changed my life for the better,” he said. “I really want to take full advantage of this situation.”
Reger said when he looks at prison reports for those who seek early termination of their sentence, he invariably sees at least one violation.
“You have no violations,” he said.
Strader said every day he was off drugs and alcohol, it became easier to stay off.
He said, once released, he is going to have a support system through his family and Alcoholics Anonymous.
“I can’t do this by myself,” he said.
Reger granted the early release and put Strader on three years of community control.
He must continue his AA meetings, maintain employment, and complete anger, drug and alcohol treatment. He also must complete 200 hours of community service work.
If he violates any community control sanctions, he can be sent back to prison.