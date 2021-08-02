PERRYSBURG — Buckeye State Bank is slated to open anew building adjacent to Costco-Perrysburg.
While their brick-and-mortar is being completed, Buckeye State Bank will temporarily call Levis Commons home with a pop-up location at 1110 Levis Commons Blvd.
Buckeye State Bank will open the Levis Commons location July 30, 2021.
“We are excited for our clients and the community to enjoy the new Perrysburg facility. It will truly be an experience, combining the latest technology with our friendly community bank atmosphere”, said Kevin Rahe, Northwest Market President for Buckeye State Bank.
For more information, visit www.JoinBSB.com.