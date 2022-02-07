Kathrens Insurance Agency of Bowling Green has achieved Preferred Agency Status for 2022, according to the Buckeye Insurance Group.
As a preferred agency, Kathrens demonstrates the highest level of insurance knowledge, professionalism and service to their customers. Buckeye is proud of the partnership with Kathrens Insurance Agency and congratulates Brandon Morgart and his staff on achieving this honor.
Since 1879, Buckeye Insurance Group has provided quality insurance protection and excellent customer service for its independent agents and policyholders. Based in Piqua, Buckeye provides farm, home and auto insurance to customers in a three-state region.