The Brown Bag Food Project, a local non-profit addressing food insecurity in Wood County, has received a grant to continue providing food and toiletries to residents in need during the coronavirus crisis.
The board of trustees of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation has approved a grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund to the Brown Bag Food Project in the amount of $5,000.
These funds will be used to continue providing emergency food supplies for residents of Wood County while many workers are furloughed or unemployed. Grants from this fund are awarded to help support northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofits in their efforts to respond to this critical and emergent crisis.
“We have been seeing a steady increase in the number of families needing assistance,” said Amy Holland, director of the Brown Bag Food Project. “This grant will go a long way in helping us provide basic supplies for those families.”
Greater Toledo Community Foundation Inc. is a public charitable organization created by citizens of our community to enrich the quality of life for individuals and families in our area. In existence since 1973, the Foundation has more than 900 funds with assets of approximately $304 million.
The foundation provides philanthropic services for individuals, families, businesses and corporations to meet their charitable giving needs. For more information, visit www.toledocf.org.
The Brown Bag Food Project is accepting monetary donations, as well as in-kind donations of food, hygiene products and pet food. Call 419-960-5345 for more information.