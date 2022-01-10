Brown Bag Food Project will be hosting the 14th Annual MLK Day Of Service Community Food Drive Saturday-Jan. 17 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The event started in 2008 when President Barack Obama declared MLK Day as a day of service and has continued throughout the city of Bowling Green.
In the past, volunteers have canvassed the city for donations for the local food pantries. Due to coronavirus, the event has changed to a drive-up and drop-off donation drive. The event will continue the same this year.
Donations will benefit multiple food pantries in Bowling Green and Wood County. Donations can be dropped off at 530 Sand Ridge Road.
Suggested donated items are nonperishable food items, hygiene and personal care items, diapers and pet food.
Monetary donations will also be accepted via mail 530 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 and also online at Brownbagfoodproject.org/donate or via Venmo @BrownBagFoodProject.
Volunteers are also needed for the event and can sign up at brownbagfoodproject.org
The Brown Bag Food Project is a nonprofit in Wood County that provides a week’s worth of food and toiletries to families in need; 14.8% of residents in Wood County struggle with food insecurity and are unsure of where their next meal is going to come from.
The Brown Bag Food Project addresses the emergency, immediate need for food, offering a well-balanced assortment of both perishable and non-perishable items while being able to address any specific dietary restrictions their clients may have. They also provide toiletries such as toothbrushes, toilet paper and shampoo, as well as pet food since food stamps do not cover these items.
The Brown Bag Food Project does not deny service to anyone in Wood County.
Bowling Green State University will hold its 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 17 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on campus and in the city.
Hosted by the C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement, the day of service allows students, faculty and staff to create public good through community service activities while honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Check-in for volunteers begins at 10 a.m. in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. Volunteers will head to their service destinations at noon.