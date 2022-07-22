Two brothers who were involved in a downtown shooting last year have been sentenced to community control.
Cedrion Williams, 20, and Cedric Williams Jr., 21, both of Toledo, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
On Aug. 1, Cedrion Williams and Javen McIntoush were accused of attempting to cause the death of two men while trying to rob them.
McIntoush had the firearm.
When shots were fired, the brothers took off and ran to Cedrion’s car. Cedric, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sent a message to McIntoush, asking for his location. Cedrion then picked him up.
The incident occurred at 2:06 a.m. in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Cedrion Williams pleaded guilty in May to attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing justice, a third-degree felony.
On Monday, defense attorney Scott Coon asked for a sentence of community control and said that his client did not have a juvenile or adult record.
“He’s accepted responsibility,” Coon said.
He works full time at a well-paying job and is living with his mom, Coon said.
“They came down here to go to the clubs,” he said, adding that his client was unaware co-defendant McIntoush had a firearm.
McIntoush pulled a weapon and demanded another’s sunglasses.
Cedrion Williams did lie to the police and retuned to Bowling Green to retrieve some items, but he was scared, Coon said.
“This experience has really changed his life,” said the defendant’s mother, Rhonda Williams. “This experience has changed him for the better.”
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lara Rump recommended community control.
Cedrion Williams apologized for his actions.
“I’m working every day to not let this happen again,” he said.
“This is your first criminal offense. They are very serious, but it is your first offense,” Mack said before imposing a sentence of three years community control with 90 days of house arrest.
He is to have no contact with the victims or McIntoush, ingest no drugs or alcohol and maintain employment.
She reserved a total of 54 months in prison for the two charges is he violates the community control sanctions.
Later Monday, Cedric Williams was sentenced to two years of community control.
He had pleaded guilty in May to attempted obstruction of justice, a fourth-degree felony.
“This case is a bit of an aberration,” said defense attorney Lawrence Gold.
Other than an open container offense, his client has a clean record, he said.
He’s a new father and employed full time, Gold said.
“He heard gunshots and ran,” he said about his client’s behavior at the time of the incident.
His client had no idea McIntoush was carrying a gun, Gold said.
He asked for community control, and Mack agreed. She reserved 18 months in prison if he violates the community control sanctions.
She set the same conditions for community control as she did for Cedrion Williams.
All additional charges against both men were dismissed.
McIntoush, 20, remains in the Wood County Jail. His next court appearance will be Aug. 22.
He was indicted in September for two counts attempted murder and one count aggravated robbery, all first-degree felonies; two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.