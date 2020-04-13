Brothers who were charged with assault after tackling a Bowling Green police officer during a brawl have pleaded guilty.
Jorden Hammye, 22, Newport, Michigan, and Justin Hammye, 23, Bowling Green, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
The offer from the state was if both pleaded guilty to the charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony, their charges of intimidation and retaliation would be dismissed.
“We enter a plea of guilty today,” said Mark Weinberg, attorney for Justin Hammye.
“The plea is guilty,” said Phillip Browarsky, attorney for Jorden Hammye.
Brian Boos, assistant prosecuting attorney for Wood County, recommended community control for each man.
Mack told the brothers their maximum sentence could be up to 18 months in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, and up to three years post-release control.
Evidence against Justin Hammye would prove he caused or attempted to cause harm to a police officer attempting to do his duty, Boos said.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 100 block of East Court Street at 2:18 the morning of Sept. 14.
Boos said an officer was trying to break up a fight, at which time Jorden Hammye attempted to tackle him. Justin Hammye reached in with a closed fist but was unable to connect with the officer.
“Mr. Hammye, is this what happened?” Mack asked.
“Yes, ma’am,” he responded.
When asked about the evidence against Jorden Hammye, Boos said he shoved the officer with two hands from behind.
“The brothers were working in conjunction with another and were attempting to cause physical harm to a police officer,” Boos said.
A nearly two-minute video taken of the incident shows one officer arresting someone on the ground when another was pushed. That led to five officers trying to control two additional people on the ground.
The video shows bystanders jumping around and dancing, trying to get closer to record with their phones. At one time, an estimated 50 people were circling the scene, many with phones out, recording the incident.
One officer was treated for abrasions on his arm and knee from when he was tackled to the ground.
The men waived a jury trial.
Sentencing for Justin Hammye will be June 8 at 3 p.m., followed by sentencing for Jorden Hammye at 3:30 p.m.
“You understand you face prison?” Mack asked Jorden Hammye, who has autism.
“Yes,” he responded
Both remain free on their own recognizance, but the order to have no contact with each other was lifted.
“Thank you so much,” said Jorden Hammye.
Zoie A. Moore, 19, of Weston, also jumped a Bowling Green police officer and has pleaded guilty to the charges of assault, intimidation, retaliation and escape.
She waived a jury trial and sentencing has been set for May 4 at 9:30 a.m.