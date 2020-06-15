Two brothers accused of taking part in a downtown Bowling Green brawl have been sentenced.
Justin Hammye, 23, Bowling Green, and Jordan Hammye, 22, Newport, Michigan, appeared June 8 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
Justin Hammye was sentenced to three years community control on the fourth-degree assault charge, and Jordan Hammye was sentenced to two years community control on a similar charge.
Additional charges of intimidation and retaliation, both third-degree felonies, were dismissed for both brothers.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 100 block of East Court Street at 2:18 the morning of Sept. 14.
As an officer tried to break up a fight, Jorden Hammye attempted to tackle him. Justin Hammye reached in with a closed fist but was unable to connect with the officer.
Jordan Hammye also shoved the officer with two hands from behind, according to prior court statements.
A nearly two-minute video taken of the incident shows one officer arresting someone on the ground when another was pushed. That led to five officers trying to control two additional people on the ground.
The video shows bystanders jumping around and dancing, trying to get closer to record with their phones. At one time, an estimated 50 people were circling the scene, many with phones out, recording the incident.
One officer was treated for abrasions on his arm and knee from when he was tackled to the ground.
Justin Hammye also must complete 100 hours of community control.
Jordan Hammye must contact an agency for mental health counseling and his community control supervision will be transferred to Michigan.
Both must obtain a GED, not associate with other individuals on probation or community control, other than each other, and not drink or do drugs.
Both also must have no contact with Zoie Moore, Marquese Chandler and Dakota Wcislak.
Violation could result in a prison term of 18 months.
Mack told the brothers their maximum sentence could be up to 18 months in jail, a fine of up to $5,000 and up to three years post-release control.
Moore, 19, Weston, also jumped a Bowling Green police officer and pleaded guilty to the charges of assault, intimidation, retaliation and escape. She was sentenced in May to 90 days in jail and three years community control.
Wcislak, 20, Portage, interfered with the arrest of Moore and then resisted when officers tried to handcuff him. He was charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest and was taken to jail. The charge of resisting arrest was dismissed, and he was sentenced to two years community control and two days in jail on the obstruction charge.
Moore’s boyfriend, Chandler, 26, Monroe, Michigan, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, which was dismissed, and disorderly conduct, for which he was found guilty. He was fined $150 and told to pay court costs.