Two city bodies, and the public, got a chance to hear about and comment on the ongoing effort to re-write Bowling Green’s zoning code Wednesday night.
The joint meeting of the Planning, zoning and economic development committee of council, and the planning commission, was held at the Veterans Building in City Park.
The meeting was led remotely by Sean Suder, founder of ZoneCo, which has been contracted by the city to revamp its decades-old zoning code.
This was the second such meeting held on the update effort; a previous meeting was held in October, largely focusing on Article 2 of the code, discussing proposed zones and districts in the city.
Wednesday’s meeting provided a general overview of the structure and contents of the remainder of the code, and also offered a chance for attendees to ask questions and make comments.
Suder discussed Article 3, which is about property uses, and noted that a proposed change they’ve made to the code is the creation of a “Use Table.” The grid contains the proposed zones in the city along the top, and the uses on the left, with spaces in the middle indicating whether a certain use is permitted – or how it’s permitted – in each zone.
“That’s just one of those things you have to go through line by line, and match it up with the map and say ‘This is in this zone,’ or ‘This is in this district,’” Suder said. “We’ve done that, staff has reviewed it and those of you who are inclined to take that exercise on yourself, you’re welcome.”
Also included in the discussion of Article 3 were three examples of lengthier definitions of uses, such as Bed and Breakfast Inn, Corner Store and – one that generated further discussion during the meeting – Accessory Dwelling Units.
The ADU, Suder said, “is a new concept. A lot of communities are looking at adding these” as they add new options for housing. The ADU is essentially another unattached structure on an owner-occupied property where someone can live, frequently a child who has moved back home, or an elderly parent, “and utilize portions of the property for living that aren’t in the principal unit,” Suder said.
Article 4 discusses “Generally Applicable Standards,” among them a variety of parking issues, drive-thrus, fencing and signs.
“People get really excited about signs,” Suder said. “We do want a nice, uniform set of aesthetically pleasing and yet effective signage … and not a mish-mash.”
Article 5 tackles nonconformities, while Article 6 handles administration and procedures.
In Article 6, Suder said, they organized formerly scattered information about where people need to go, and what process they need to take, to accomplish something related to zoning.
“We put it in one place, so it can be easily referenced if you’re looking to do something, from a zoning change to a variance,” and other matters.
The seventh and final article of the proposed revamped code is a glossary of terms.
Suder then took questions.
Spurred by one question on ADUs, Suder spoke on the potential for the code to require that residents of an ADU have some form of familial relation with the owner.
“That’s something that we may be able to do. Some places will do that,” he said, adding later that it is really a policy question for the city.
Planning Director Heather Sayler asked Suder how he might recommend that a conversation like one on ADUs might move forward.
“If that is a conversation that people want to have and talk about,” he said, “it would be good to get questions sent to you directly so that you can send them to us and we can have another one of these sessions,” or a small-group session. “Happy to drill down on that and come up with some regulations that make sense for Bowling Green. Or it may be decided that’s not a use you want in the code, and don’t do it.”
Planning commission member Mark Remeis noted that in past years there had been much discussion about maximum building heights in commercial zones.
“I’m specifically asking whether or not, in your experience, does it make sense for us to think about raising the limits we have?” he said.
“If you’re getting developments and people want additional heights and it’s in a place where that’s not going to create a significant impact and its context appropriate, then I do think it’s absolutely appropriate to increase,” Suder said. “There’s no right or wrong answer on the height. It just depends on what the community and the marketing are desiring, and the context. You’re a small city, so there aren’t skyscrapers, right, but could you do six, eight stories? Sure, I think so.”
Councilman Greg Robinette asked if any communities were trying to regulate the brightness of new signs.
“Yes, absolutely,” Suder said, saying that most of the codes that deal with digital signs deal with a maximum brightness standard.
Discussing how the process will move forward, Suder said “We’re here tonight to get as many comments from you as possible. We’re continuing with staff from the city to compile those comments and incorporate those into the next draft. I think we will have another meeting coming up here with the public about popular topics based on where we get comments,” with revisions being made based on the feedback.
They will then move toward producing a draft incorporating public feedback and move closer to a code that could be adopted by council.
As discussed at the meeting, the city has a Zoning Code Update website which is accessible via the city’s website at www.bgohio.org. Once there, go to “Departments” at the top of the page, then go to “Planning Department,” and then “Zoning Code Update” near the bottom of the page, in alphabetical order. Related documents are available there, and comments can be offered.