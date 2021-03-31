Bowling Green Police Division officers responded on Saturday to five reports of shattered vehicle windows.
At 6:36 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Buttonwood Avenue, where someone threw two bricks at a 2010 Jeep Patriot, parked on the street. The rear driver’s side window was shattered along with some damage to the hard top of the Jeep.
At 10:19 a.m. in the 300 block Mercer Road, it was reported a 2017 Chevy Silverado parked in the roadway had its driver’s front window smashed out. Police observed a large rock laying inside the front cab of the vehicle. The incident happened after 1:30 a.m., when the owner’s son said he drove the vehicle and noticed no damage.
At 12:06 p.m. in the 300 block of Campbell Hill Road, police took a report of a rock thrown through the rear window of a 2015 Dodge Charger.
At 2:53 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1600 block Juniper Court, a 2013 Dodge Charger was found with its rear window broken out. The owner said he parked the vehicle at 10 p.m. the previous night. He said he unlocked the vehicle and found a large rock on the front passenger floorboard.
At 3:13 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Manville Avenue for another criminal damaging report. They spoke with the owner of a 2013 Subaru that had the front windshield smashed out by a brick the night before.
Police took a report of a damaged vehicle at 3:23 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Clough Street. A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee had been damaged sometime since 9 p.m. Friday. The vehicle had two small vertical dents on the driver’s side door that were several inches in length. There also were some deep scrapes and scratches on the driver’s side mirror and it was bent in like something hit it. The owner said she observed a softball-sized rock laying on the ground by the driver’s door.
The police report indicates all the incidents appear to be related.