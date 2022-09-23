Rossford Police

Investigator Todd Curtis, with the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, taught a section on strangulation in domestic violence during the Rossford Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy class on Wednesday.

 Photo by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune

ROSSFORD — Advances in domestic violence prevention — from breaking the generational cycle of abuse to strangulation research — were the focus of the third week of the Rossford Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy on Wednesday.

“It happens from generation to generation to generation to generation, unless you make it stop,” guest speaker Perrysburg Municipal Court Judge Aram Ohanian said. “If you can help in any way, that’s the best you can do, to make it stop for the next generation.”

