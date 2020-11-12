BRAVE (Black Rights, Activism, Visibility, and Equity) invites the community to join in a constructive dialogue and open conversation with local law enforcement and Bowling Green State University faculty on the importance of diversity.
This event will feature Bowling Green Police Division liaison Adam Skaff, Professor Greg Dickerson and BGSU Director for the Office of Multicultural Affairs Director Ana Brown.
BRAVE encourages the Bowling Green community to join them on Friday at 6 p.m. for the conversation. The event will be live-streamed on BRAVE’s Facebook page and on the WBGU-TV PBS YouTube page.